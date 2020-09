CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is arguably the most famous athlete in Cincinnati right now. He's impressed plenty of people, even though the Bengals are off to an 0-2 start.

Rohan Kohli, a 21-year-old Bengals fan, decided to walk around downtown Cincinnati in a Burrow jersey, helmet and shoulder pads. Plenty of people thought they were meeting the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. Watch the video below.