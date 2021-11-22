Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Cam Heyward Won't be Suspended After Appearing to Punch Justin Herbert

    The Steelers' star will play in Week 12 against the Bengals.
    Author:

    Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward won't be suspended after appearing to punch Justin Herbert in Sunday night's game against the Chargers according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

    He will be fined, but Heyward will be eligible to play in Week 12 against the Bengals. 

    The Steelers lost to the Chargers 41-37, which allowed the Bengals to pass them in the AFC North standings. Watch video of the punch below.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Read More

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Justin Herbert, Cam Heyward
    News

    Report: Cam Heyward Won't be Suspended After Appearing to Punch Justin Herbert

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Raiders in Las Vegas

    16 minutes ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (left) meets with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chargers Beat Steelers, Bengals Move Into Second Place in AFC North

    9 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Three Down Look: Bengals Get Back on Track in Sin City

    11 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is defended by Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    13 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Discuss the Bengals' Win Over Raiders

    13 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (right) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' 32-13 Win Over the Raiders in Las Vegas

    13 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon, Evan McPherson Lead Bengals Past Raiders 32-13

    13 hours ago