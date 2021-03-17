NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Cardinals Trading For Pro Bowl Center Just Hours After Landing A.J. Green

Arizona is stockpiling talent
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Cardinals continue to add stars to their roster. 

After signing J.J. Watt earlier this month, Arizona agreed to a one-year deal with former Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green on Wednesday afternoon. 

They didn't stop there. The Cardinals are trading a third-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Hudson allowed one sack and committed one penalty in 1,082 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He's appeared in at least 15 games in each of the past five seasons. He's allowed just three sacks since 2015 (3,445 pass blocking snaps).

The Cardinals want to make a playoff push and they're banking on experienced veterans to help get them there. 

Watt, Green and Hudson are all on the wrong side of 30-years-old, but give Arizona credit. They're doing everything they can to become contenders in 2021.

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

-----

You May Also Like:

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Trading For Pro Bowl Center Just Hours After Landing A.J. Green

Dec 2, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career With the Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs down field with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
News

A.J. Green Closing in on Deal With New Team

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for an open receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors Heating Up, Multiple Dark Horse Suitors Emerging

cornerback Mike Hilton
GM Report

Scouting Report: A Closer Look at New Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton

Awuze hilton
AllBengals Insiders+

Free Agent Report Card: Bengals Add Hendrickson, Hilton and Awuzie

Nov 29, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal, 49ers Bolster O-Line With Two Pro Bowlers

Mike Hilton
GM Report

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve Pass Rush Issues That Plagued Bengals in 2020