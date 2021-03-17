Cardinals Trading For Pro Bowl Center Just Hours After Landing A.J. Green

CINCINNATI — The Cardinals continue to add stars to their roster.

After signing J.J. Watt earlier this month, Arizona agreed to a one-year deal with former Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green on Wednesday afternoon.

They didn't stop there. The Cardinals are trading a third-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hudson allowed one sack and committed one penalty in 1,082 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He's appeared in at least 15 games in each of the past five seasons. He's allowed just three sacks since 2015 (3,445 pass blocking snaps).

The Cardinals want to make a playoff push and they're banking on experienced veterans to help get them there.

Watt, Green and Hudson are all on the wrong side of 30-years-old, but give Arizona credit. They're doing everything they can to become contenders in 2021.

