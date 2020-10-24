SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Carlos Dunlap on Role With Bengals: 'I Don't Got Time For This'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been unhappy for weeks. He made that clear a few weeks ago when he openly complained about his role on defense and lack of communication from the coaching staff. 

"It sounds like it's not going to be me in there," Dunlap said at the time. "I think they want a different run stopper. I think I can give that to them."

"It just seems like this is what the coaches want. I don't know what the thought is, but evidently, focus on third down. So we've got to get them to third down with the young boys and do what I'm asked to do."

Since then, Dunlap has said the right things—or at least he did in a Instagram Live session earlier in the week. 

The two-time Pro Bowler appeared to reverse course on Saturday morning. He posted a picture of a whiteboard that had the Bengals' defensive end depth chart listed. 

READ MORE: Bengals Have 'Unreasonable' Asking Prices Ahead of Trade Deadline

READ MORE: Bengals Rule Out Joe Mixon and William Jackson III for Week 7

Dunlap was third on both ends behind Carl Lawson and newly signed Margus Hunt in the left side. Amani Bledsoe and rookie Khalid Kareem are ahead of him on the right side. 

"Bengals depth chart update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me," Dunlap wrote on Instagram. "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

Carlos Dunlap depth

The 31-year-old is clearly disgruntled. There have been rumblings of the Bengals trading Dunlap before the Nov. 3 deadline, but they usually don't make in-season trades. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Bengals' Problems

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Cincinnati Bengals' Problems

James Rapien

OldK

Joe Mixon and William Jackson III Ruled Out for Sunday's Game Against the Browns

Cincinnati Bengals Will Be Without Joe Mixon and William Jackson III on Sunday Against the Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

James Rapien

Former Front Office Executive Wants the Bengals to Make Two Trades Before the Deadline

Former Front Office Executive Wants the Cincinnati Bengals to Make Two Trades Before the Deadline

James Rapien

Bengalinmate

Report: Bengals Asking Prices 'Unreasonable' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Bengals Asking Prices 'Unreasonable' Ahead of Trade Deadline

James Rapien

rpevans

Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross

Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross

James Rapien

Report: Antonio Brown to Visit Tampa Bay, Both Sides 'Motivated' to Reach an Agreement

Antonio Brown to Visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Both Sides 'motivated' to Reach an Agreement

James Rapien

Bengals vs Browns: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Podcast: A Trade Idea, Injury Updates, the Bengals' Drama and a Preview of Sunday's Game

Podcast: A Trade Idea, Injury Updates, the Cincinnati Bengals' Drama and a Preview of Sunday's Game

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on Bengals' Culture, Winning and Staying Together

Zac Taylor on Cincinnati Bengals' Culture, Winning and Staying Together

James Rapien

Bengalinmate

Bengals’ Big Guns Firing Blanks As Trade Deadline Looms

Cincinnati Bengals’ Big Guns Firing Blanks As Trade Deadline Looms

Russ Heltman

Bengalinmate