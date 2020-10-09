Carlos Dunlap on Demotion: 'I'll Go Even Harder When They Call on Employee96'

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was visibly frustrated during a Zoom call with the media on Thursday.

The two-time Pro Bowler had just found out he wouldn't start this Sunday against the Ravens.

"They just put a depth chart on the board," a frustrated Dunlap said. "They didn’t really talk to me."

Dunlap has made 102 regular season starts in a row dating back to the 2013 season, excluding a two-game absence last year due to injury.

"It sounds like it's not going to be me in there," Dunlap said. "I think they want a different run stopper. I think I can give that to them."

"It just seems like this is what the coaches want. I don't know what the thought is, but evidently, focus on third down. So we've got to get them to third down with the young boys and do what I'm asked to do."

Carl Lawson will start in Dunlap's place. He's having the best season of his young career. Lawson leads the Bengals with 3.5 sacks. No one else on the team has more than one.

Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff must've cleared the air with Dunlap. He let everyone know he was in better spirits on Thursday night with a short Instagram post.

"I would be remiss not to be frustrated, but it is what it is I’ll go even harder when they call on Employee96... 🤷🏾‍♂️Moving on! It’s Still #BeaTheRavens"

Dunlap is still expected to be on the field for 50-55% of the Bengals defensive snaps on Sunday. He'll have a major role on passing downs.

