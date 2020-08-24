AllBengals
Watch: Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap wants the Bengals to do more in the fight against social injustice. The two-time Pro Bowler said he "would love" to meet with team owner Mike Brown and discuss the topic. 

"I want them [the Bengals] to do something they are passionate about," Dunlap said on Monday. "That way, they’re physically and emotionally invested in it as we all are. I just wanted to have that conversation with him [Mike Brown] personally, 1-on-1. And however that conversation goes once we leave the room, I leave that alone from that angle and I’ll go about it the way that I feel like is best to help my community and to do long-term change from there. Personally, I feel compelled with the platform that we have. We have a great opportunity to make the biggest ripple effects. I honestly think, that if you think about it business-wise, I think it would actually help the business overall. But I don’t know. I haven’t ran the business for over 50 years like they have. I could be mistaken."

Dunlap met with the media for 18 minutes and spent most of that time discussing social injustice. He hasn't met with Brown [yet], but hopes to get the opportunity to sit down with the Bengals owner and team president in the near future. 

Watch the news conference in its entirety at the top of this page. 

