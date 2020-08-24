Watch: Carlos Dunlap delivers passionate comments about social injustice in America

CINCINNATI — Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap wants the Bengals to do more in the fight against social injustice. The two-time Pro Bowler said he "would love" to meet with team owner Mike Brown and discuss the topic.

"I want them [the Bengals] to do something they are passionate about," Dunlap said on Monday. "That way, they’re physically and emotionally invested in it as we all are. I just wanted to have that conversation with him [Mike Brown] personally, 1-on-1. And however that conversation goes once we leave the room, I leave that alone from that angle and I’ll go about it the way that I feel like is best to help my community and to do long-term change from there. Personally, I feel compelled with the platform that we have. We have a great opportunity to make the biggest ripple effects. I honestly think, that if you think about it business-wise, I think it would actually help the business overall. But I don’t know. I haven’t ran the business for over 50 years like they have. I could be mistaken."

Dunlap met with the media for 18 minutes and spent most of that time discussing social injustice. He hasn't met with Brown [yet], but hopes to get the opportunity to sit down with the Bengals owner and team president in the near future.

