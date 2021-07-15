Panthers Agree to Multi-Year Contract With Offensive Tackle Taylor Moton

Carolina placed the franchise tag on the 26-year-old in March.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have dealt with offensive line issues for the past five seasons.

One potential free agent target is off the market for the foreseeable future.

The Panthers agreed to a longterm deal with Taylor Moton on Thursday. Carolina will sign the 26-year-old to a four-year, $72 million extension with $43 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Panthers placed the franchise tag on Moton in March. The deadline for teams to sign tagged players is Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Moton would've been a potential free agent target for the Bengals had he not been tagged.

Cincinnati believes Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff will stabilize the offensive tackle room this season.

They took Williams in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's missed 22 of a possible 32 regular season games due to injury, but showed his potential last season.

Reiff was their big free agent addition. The veteran will start at right tackle.

