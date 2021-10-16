    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Place Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

    The star running back will miss at least another three games
    Author:

    The Panthers placed Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, which means the star running back will miss at least another three games with a hamstring injury. 

    McCaffrey has already missed two games due to the hamstring. He'll be out until at least Week 9 when the Panthers host the Patriots. 

    The 25-year-old has 201 rushing yards and one touchdown in three games. He also has another 16 receptions for 163 yards. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Carolina Panthers Place Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

    11 seconds ago
    Cincinnati Bengals Chris Evans, D'Ante Smith, Fred Johnson, Isaiah Prince
    News

    Bengals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad, Place D'Ante Smith on Injured Reserve

    11 minutes ago
    Trey Hopkins
    News

    Dave Lapham Weighs in on Trey Hopkins' Recent Play

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions: Three Keys to Victory

    2 hours ago
    Joe BUrrow, Jared Goff
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Lions vs Bengals in Detroit

    3 hours ago
    Jan 5, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Assessing Tre Flowers Role In Bengals Secondary

    4 hours ago
    Joe Mixon, DeAndre Swift
    News

    Week 6 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Lions

    19 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    The Lions Could Be Without Multiple Key Players on Sunday Against Bengals

    21 hours ago