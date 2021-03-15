Panthers Sign Guard That Played for Frank Pollack Last Season

Panthers Sign Guard That Has History With Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
CINCINNATI — Another veteran offensive lineman is off the board.
The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with Pat Elflein according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 26-year-old played for the Vikings and Jets last season. He was in New York with current Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack. It was easy to make the connection between Elflein and the Bengals.
It's surprising to see him sign this quickly, but the Panthers clearly made him a priority.
Elflein can play guard or center. His versatility was one of the many reasons why the Bengals could've considered signing him. Instead, he lands in Carolina to play alongside star right tackle Taylor Moton.
