Chad Johnson Gives Tee Higgins Advice After Fine

Ochocinco gave the rookie some advice prior to Sunday's game against Washington

CINCINNATI — Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was fined 9,291 for dunking the ball over the crossbar after scoring the Bengals' lone touchdown against the Steelers in Week 10.

The fine got the attention of the man that used to wear No. 85 in Cincinnati.

"I f***ing love it, not only is he wearing 85 but he’s keeping the legacy of getting fined alive too," Chad Johnson tweeted. "Bribe the referee tomorrow with a $20 bill, they don’t like $1 bills."

Johnson was known for being fined for his end zone celebrations. It was Higgins' first fine of the season.

Johnson has embraced the Bengals' rookie since he was drafted in April. The rookie out of Clemson asked the six-time Pro Bowler if he could wear the No. 85 after the draft.

Not only did Ochocinco give his approval, but the two have stayed in touch since their first conversation.

Johnson praised the Higgins earlier this month.

"He’s better than i was as a rookie, people thought he had big shoes to fill wearing the 85, at this point his feet are bigger than mine," Johnson said.

Higgins enters Sunday's game against Washington with 40 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns. He's averaging 15.1 yards-per-catch and has a great rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Higgins is on pace for 71 receptions and 1,072 yards receiving, which would be more than the 65 receptions and 1,057 yards A.J. Green finished with in his rookie season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!