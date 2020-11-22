NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Chad Johnson Gives Tee Higgins Advice After Fine

Ochocinco gave the rookie some advice prior to Sunday's game against Washington
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was fined 9,291 for dunking the ball over the crossbar after scoring the Bengals' lone touchdown against the Steelers in Week 10. 

The fine got the attention of the man that used to wear No. 85 in Cincinnati. 

"I f***ing love it, not only is he wearing 85 but he’s keeping the legacy of getting fined alive too," Chad Johnson tweeted. "Bribe the referee tomorrow with a $20 bill, they don’t like $1 bills."

Screen Shot 2020-11-22 at 10.17.44 AM

Johnson was known for being fined for his end zone celebrations. It was Higgins' first fine of the season. 

Johnson has embraced the Bengals' rookie since he was drafted in April. The rookie out of Clemson asked the six-time Pro Bowler if he could wear the No. 85 after the draft. 

Not only did Ochocinco give his approval, but the two have stayed in touch since their first conversation. 

Johnson praised the Higgins earlier this month. 

"He’s better than i was as a rookie, people thought he had big shoes to fill wearing the 85, at this point his feet are bigger than mine," Johnson said. 

Higgins enters Sunday's game against Washington with 40 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns. He's averaging 15.1 yards-per-catch and has a great rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow. 

Higgins is on pace for 71 receptions and 1,072 yards receiving, which would be more than the 65 receptions and 1,057 yards A.J. Green finished with in his rookie season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) and offensive guard Mike Jordan (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives Against Washington

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chad Johnson Gives Tee Higgins Advice After Fine

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) chases during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pigskin Pick'Em: My Week 11 Picks For Every NFL Game

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Trench Talk: Which Five Bengals' Offensive Linemen Will Start Against Washington?

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) after intercepting a pass in the end zone for a touchback in the first quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
Gameday

Jessie Bates III Hopes to Solve the Bengals' Problems

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Bold Predictions For Sunday's Game Against Washington

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the third quarter of an NFL Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 16-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-11 on the season. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
News

Bengals Place Joe Mixon on Injured Reserve

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Quinton Spain Receives Big-Time Praise For His Recent Play

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85), center, celebrates a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of a Week 7 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won 37-34. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 25
News

Bengals' Offense Looks to Rebound in D.C.