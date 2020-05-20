AllBengals
Bengals legend Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

James Rapien

Bengals legend Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip for his waiter after dining at a restaurant in Florida that recently reopened. 

"Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU," Johnson wrote on his $37 check. He tweeted a photo of the receipt with the caption "Proverbs 11:25." He's referring to a bible verse that states "a generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

Johnson is known for tipping well, but his timing couldn't have been better.

Havana's Cuban Cuisine reopened on Monday with 25 percent limited indoor capacity. They had been closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Outdoor patios opened in Ohio on May 15. Ohio restaurants will be able to open indoor spaces on May 21 as long as they abide by the states regulations. 

Johnson, 42, played with the Bengals from 2001-2010. He was a 6-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All Pro. He famously changed his name from 'Johnson' to 'Ochocinco' in 2008. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006.

Johnson was one of the most exciting players in the NFL. He helped turn around a franchise that struggled for most of the 1990s. He was ranked fourth on the Bengals' first 50 list that honored the 50 greatest players in franchise history.

He went to the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2011. Johnson finished his career with 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns. He compiled most of those statistics during his 10 seasons with the Bengals. 

