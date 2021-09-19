Chad Johnson Weighs in on Bengals-Bears Ahead of Sunday's Matchup in Chicago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to get off to a 2-0 start for the first time in the Zac Taylor era on Sunday afternoon. They're in Chicago to play Andy Dalton and the Bears.

Bengals legend Chad Johnson believes their potential success is going to come down to slowing down Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks.

"Bengals success in my opinion will be slowing down and limiting pressure from Hicks and Mack," Johnson tweeted. "We have too many weapons offensively and with time Burrow will have a f------ day. I can only speak from an offensive perspective and there isn’t a scheme to stop them except pressure."

The Bengals are a matchup nightmare for most opposing defenses. The Bears' secondary was torched by the Rams last week. Now they have to deal with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.

If Cincinnati can limit the effectiveness of Chicago's pass rush, then they should be able to win their first road game of the season. For more on this matchup, go here. Check out my official prediction for the game below.

