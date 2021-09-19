Chad Johnson Weighs in on Bengals-Bears Ahead of Sunday's Matchup in Chicago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to get off to a 2-0 start for the first time in the Zac Taylor era on Sunday afternoon. They're in Chicago to play Andy Dalton and the Bears.
Bengals legend Chad Johnson believes their potential success is going to come down to slowing down Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks.
"Bengals success in my opinion will be slowing down and limiting pressure from Hicks and Mack," Johnson tweeted. "We have too many weapons offensively and with time Burrow will have a f------ day. I can only speak from an offensive perspective and there isn’t a scheme to stop them except pressure."
The Bengals are a matchup nightmare for most opposing defenses. The Bears' secondary was torched by the Rams last week. Now they have to deal with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.
If Cincinnati can limit the effectiveness of Chicago's pass rush, then they should be able to win their first road game of the season. For more on this matchup, go here. Check out my official prediction for the game below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!
You May Also Like:
Three Keys to the Bengals Beating the Bears in Chicago
Bengals at Bears: All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks
Zac Taylor Deserves Praise for Being a Modern NFL Head Coach
Tee Higgins Planning to Change Jersey Number
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd
Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"
Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week
Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve
Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings
Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win
Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings
Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago
Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension
Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings
Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota
Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win
Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings
Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals