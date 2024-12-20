Chargers Beat Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Hopes Get MAJOR Boost
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be 6-8, but their playoff hopes are still alive following the Chargers' win over the Broncos.
Los Angeles rallied past Denver on Thursday night to secure a 34-27 victory.
What does it mean for the Bengals?
They entered Week 16 needing to win their final three games. They also needed the Broncos or the Chargers to lose their final three games.
The Bengals play the Broncos in Week 17, so a Chargers win over Denver was pivotal to their chances.
Cincinnati still needs help, even if they win out, but Thursday night was a step in the right direction.
The Bengals need to beat the Browns, Broncos and Steelers to finish 9-8. Then, they need the Broncos to lose their Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs.
Couple that scenario with one Colts loss and one Dolphins loss over the final three weeks and Cincinnati would qualify for the postseason.
They Bengals' best path to the playoffs always included a Broncos loss to the Chargers. If Cincinnati wins their next two games, it could force Denver into a "win to get in" Week 18 scenario against the Chiefs.
The Bengals need a lot of help, but Thursday night was a step in the right direction.
