Roster Rundown: A deeper look at the Chargers' defense

The much anticipated first game in the Joe Burrow era is approaching. The rookie quarterback is matched up against a tough Chargers defense in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Last year, the Chargers gave up the sixth-fewest passing yards (5,009) and allowed the 8th fewest passing touchdowns (21). They added star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and former Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil in free agency. They also selected Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the No. 23 pick in April's NFL Draft.

The Chargers defensive line is above average. It has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram pose a huge threat off the edge, and Linval Joseph and Justin Jones hold down the interior of their line.

Bosa was a Pro Bowler last season, tallying 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Cincinnati could struggle containing the Chargers' talented edge rushers.

Looking at Los Angeles’ linebackers, they use Kyzir White, Murray, and Drue Tranquill in their base 4-3 defense. This linebacker core is solid, but also young and inexperienced. The most notable of the group last season was Tranquill, who racked up 75 total tackles on only three starts.

The Chargers secondary is where they get scary. Even with star safety Derwin James out for the season, they still have three good corners and two solid safeties. Harris, Casey Hayward, and Desmond King make up one of the best defensive back groups in the NFL. Nasir Adderley will fill James' role alongside Rayshawn Jenkins.

The biggest issue for the Bengals' offense could be in the trenches. Jonah Williams is healthy. He'll get the start at left tackle. They need him to protect Burrow's blindside, even though he has yet to take an NFL snap.

The most interesting matchup will be Cincinnati’s receivers against the Chargers' secondary. Tyler Boyd could be peppered with targets this week, as Burrow adjusts to the faster pace of the NFL.

Joe Mixon could also play a key role in the passing game. The newly-extended running back will likely be matched up against the young Chargers linebackers in the passing game.

The Bengals start their season against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 13th at 4:05 p.m.