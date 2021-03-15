Chargers 'Expected to Sign' All-Pro Center Corey Linsley
The Bengals missed out on Joe Thuney, who ultimately signed with the Chiefs. The 28-year-old was considered the top free agent guard on the market.
It looks like the top center is going to land in the AFC West too.
Former Packers center Corey Linsley is "expected to sign" with the Chargers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Los Angeles is expected to make Linsley the NFL's "highest-paid center."
This article will be updated.
