Bears Fire Head Coach Matt Nagy After Four Seasons
The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy on Monday morning according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.
Nagy posted a 34-31 record during his four seasons with the Bears. Chicago finished 6-11 this season.
Nagy helped the Bears get to the playoffs twice, but finished 0-2 in the postseason.
