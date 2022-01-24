Chiefs Activate Defensive Tackle Ahead of AFC Title Showdown With Bengals

Skip to main content

Chiefs Activate Defensive Tackle Khalen Saunders Ahead of AFC Title Showdown With Bengals

Kansas City's defensive line is getting a boost.

CINCINNATI — The Chiefs waived veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday to clear room on the roster for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old has eight tackles in seven games this season. He's been dealing with a knee injury since late November. 

Saunders has appeared in 22 games since the Chiefs took him in the third-round (84th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

He gives the Chiefs another athletic defensive tackle to lean on this Sunday against the Bengals. It could give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo the freedom to move Chris Jones and Tershawn Wharton around more than normal. 

The Bengals' offensive line had its' issues against the Titans. They'll have to be much better this week if they're going to beat the Chiefs. 

For more on the Bengals, including insight on their offensive line, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

Read More

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Activate Defensive Tackle Ahead of AFC Title Showdown With Bengals

11 seconds ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Have Long Odds of Winning Super Bowl, Despite Being in AFC Championship Game

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the second half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Praises Teammates Following Walk-off Win Over Titans

5 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) reacts after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was sacked during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

6 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Chiefs Open as Significant Favorites Over Bengals in AFC Championship Game

15 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

AFC Championship Game Set: Chiefs to Host Bengals in Kansas City

17 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Logan Wilson (55) and Germaine Pratt (57) during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bengals 145
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Down Look: Bengals Gut Out 19-16 Win Against Tennessee

Jan 23, 2022
Brian Callahan, Lou Anarumo
News

Lou Anarumo Interviewing for Giants Head Coaching Job on Sunday

Jan 23, 2022