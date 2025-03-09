Chiefs Re-Sign Possible Bengals Target Nick Bolton Ahead of Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The linebacker market thinned out further on Sunday amidst the Bengals' need at that position this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kansas City is re-signing Nick Bolton to a fresh three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.
It's a hefty deal as Kansas City locks in Trey Smith and Bolton at guard and linebacker. Cincinnati wouldn't have necessarily been a major player for those two names, but it only adds scarcity to the best replacements left on the board before the action begins at noon tomorrow.
Cincinnati has a trade request on the table from Germaine Pratt and already released starting guard Alex Cappa.
