Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Happy to Play Bengals Early in Season
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce is happy the Chiefs are hosting the Bengals early in the 2024 season, rather than playing them late in the year before the playoffs.
The Bengals play the Chiefs in Week 2 in Kansas City.
“I do like playing the potential top teams in the league early,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “I’d rather play them early or like midseason. I don’t like playing at the end of season outside of the division. I just feel like it’s too close to the playoffs and if I have a chance to play them in the playoffs, I want to keep that game fresh. I feel like we’ve always played the Bengals in December or January. In my head, I’m like, ‘Man, I really just want to save the game and the excitement and the hype of that game for the playoffs.'"
The Bengals have played the Chiefs late in the year in each of the past three seasons. They met again in the AFC Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
“It’s cool that this year we play the Ravens early, we play the Bengals early, and those are going to be two of the best teams in the NFL," Kelce said. "So I’m excited, and it gets those two under our belt and kind of gives us somewhere to kind of gauge where we are amongst those teams early on. I like to see where I’m at and see what direction I need to go right now, if that makes sense.”
Check out the New Heights podcast here. For the Bengals' entire 2024 schedule, go here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast