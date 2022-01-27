Chiefs Star Returns to Practice Ahead of AFC Championship Game Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — Both the Bengals and the Chiefs are relatively healthy going into Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
Star safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) returned to practice for Kansas City on Thursday and is on track to play. He was a full participant in practice.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are just as healthy. Everyone practice for Cincinnati on Thursday outside of rookie defensive end Cam Sample.
Check out the Chiefs official injury report below. For more on the Bengals' injuries, go here.
