NFL News: Christian McCaffrey Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

CINCINNATI — Christian McCaffrey played on Sunday against the Chiefs. It was his first game since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.

The All-Pro running back finished with 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Both fantasy football owners and Carolina Panthers fans rejoiced.

Unfortunately, it looks like McCaffrey's return is going to be short-lived.

The 24-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in the closing minutes of the Panthers' loss to the Chiefs. He returned to the field for one play after suffering the injury, but missed most of Carolina's final drive.

McCaffrey is having tests done on Monday, but his status for Week 10 is "very much in doubt" according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He missed Weeks 3-8 with an ankle injury. If he can't suit up, then Mike Davis' role will be expanded once again.

McCaffrey has six touchdowns (one receiving) in three games this year. There isn't another running back in the league that can do what he can—including Saints' star Alvin Kamara—who's probably the next best thing.

Davis is a capable player. He has 355 rushing yards and 278 receiving yards this season, but McCaffrey is on a different level.

Davis is a top waiver claim this week if he is available in your fantasy league. If you were wise enough to hold onto him, then you have a borderline RB1 until McCaffrey can return.

The Panthers play the Buccaneers, Lions and Vikings before their bye in Week 13.

