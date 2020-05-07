Bengals 2020 schedule revealed, Joe Burrow will start his career at home

The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Bengals open the season at home for the first time since 2017.

Joe Burrow's first career NFL game will be at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals drafted the LSU quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner led the nation in multiple passing categories last season including yards (5,671), touchdown passes (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

The Bengals hope Burrow can lead them past Justin Herbert in Week 1. The Chargers used the No. 6 pick on the Oregon quarterback. The Bengals coached Herbert in the Senior Bowl.

The Bengals have two primetime games this season. First, a Thursday night matchup in Week 2 against the Browns in Cleveland. Then, they host the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

View the entire schedule below.

Preseason:

Aug. 13-17 — at Kansas City (TBD)

Aug. 20-24 — Minnesota (TBD)

Aug. 28 — at Atlanta 8:00 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 3-4 — Indianapolis (TBD)

Regular Season:

Week 1: Sept. 13 — Los Angeles Chargers - 04:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thu) — at Cleveland Browns - 8:20 (NFL Network)

Week 3: Sept. 27 — at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Oct. 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Oct. 11 — at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Oct. 18 — at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 7: Oct. 25 — Cleveland Browns - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: Nov. 1 — Tennessee Titans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: Nov. 22 — at Washington Redskins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Nov. 29 — New York Giants - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: Dec. 6 — at Miami Dolphins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: Dec. 13 — Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 15: Dec. 21 (Mon) — Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 16: Dec. 27 — at Houston Texans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Jan. 3 — Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)