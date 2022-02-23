Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft First Look
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus to discuss the 2022 NFL Draft.
We talk about the Bengals' options with the 31st pick, the strengths and weaknesses of the draft and so much more!
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

