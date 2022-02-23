Skip to main content

Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft First Look

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus to discuss the 2022 NFL Draft. 

We talk about the Bengals' options with the 31st pick, the strengths and weaknesses of the draft and so much more!

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
