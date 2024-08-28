All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Defensive End K.J. Henry on Waivers

This makes sense.

James Rapien

Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) and Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) run to the student section to cheer with them before kickoff with Florida State Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson
Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) and Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) run to the student section to cheer with them before kickoff with Florida State Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired defensive end K.J. Henry on waivers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Commanders waived him on Tuesday and Cincinnati was in need of another defensive end after placing Myles Murphy on injured reserve.

Washington picked Henry in the fifth round (137th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He had 1.5 sacks and 19 tackles (four for loss) in 10 games last season. Henry is a good athlete that was teammates with Murphy at Clemson. Check out his relative athletic score below:

