Cincinnati Bengals Activate Punter Brad Robbins From Injured Reserve

The Bengals activated the second-year player on Monday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins (10) cheers on running back Trayveon Williams (32) for a deep stop on a punt return in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins (10) cheers on running back Trayveon Williams (32) for a deep stop on a punt return in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated punter Brad Robbins from injured reserve on Monday afternoon.

Robbins appeared to be the leader in the punter battle in training camp when he suffered a quad injury. That cleared the way for Ryan Rehkow to not only make the team, but state his case for the job.

Rehkow has been a bright spot through four weeks, which makes the decision to activate Robbins even more interesting.

It's hard to envision a scenario where Rehkow isn't the punter in Week 5 against the Ravens.

For more on Rehkow's success in Carolina, check out our Week 4 report card here.

