Cincinnati Bengals Activate Punter Brad Robbins From Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated punter Brad Robbins from injured reserve on Monday afternoon.
Robbins appeared to be the leader in the punter battle in training camp when he suffered a quad injury. That cleared the way for Ryan Rehkow to not only make the team, but state his case for the job.
Rehkow has been a bright spot through four weeks, which makes the decision to activate Robbins even more interesting.
It's hard to envision a scenario where Rehkow isn't the punter in Week 5 against the Ravens.
For more on Rehkow's success in Carolina, check out our Week 4 report card here.
