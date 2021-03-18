NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Report: Bengals Agree to Deal With Running Back Samaje Perine

Perine appeared in all 16 games last season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing running back Samaje Perine to a two-year contract according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

The 25-year-old appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals last season, filling in admirably when Joe Mixon went down with a foot injury. 

Perine had 63 carries for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards-per-carry. He also plays a significant role on special teams. 

He was on the field for 495 snaps (207 on offense).

All four running backs that were on the Bengals' active roster in 2020 will return in 2021. 

Mixon will lead the way with Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Perine also on the roster. 

