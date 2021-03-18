Report: Bengals Agree to Deal With Running Back Samaje Perine
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing running back Samaje Perine to a two-year contract according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The 25-year-old appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals last season, filling in admirably when Joe Mixon went down with a foot injury.
Perine had 63 carries for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards-per-carry. He also plays a significant role on special teams.
He was on the field for 495 snaps (207 on offense).
All four running backs that were on the Bengals' active roster in 2020 will return in 2021.
Mixon will lead the way with Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Perine also on the roster.
For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency
Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals