Report: Bengals Agree to Deal With Running Back Samaje Perine

Perine appeared in all 16 games last season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing running back Samaje Perine to a two-year contract according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 25-year-old appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals last season, filling in admirably when Joe Mixon went down with a foot injury.

Perine had 63 carries for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards-per-carry. He also plays a significant role on special teams.

He was on the field for 495 snaps (207 on offense).

All four running backs that were on the Bengals' active roster in 2020 will return in 2021.

Mixon will lead the way with Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams and Perine also on the roster.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook