Podcast: Bengals Arrive in Los Angeles, Sam Monson Previews Super Bowl LVI

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

LOS ANGELES — Jake Liscow and I share the latest news from Los Angeles, plus Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus joins the show to preview Super Bowl LVI. We discuss Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' offensive line and more. 

Robert Mays of The Athletic also joins the show to talk about Lou Anarumo's defense. 

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Feb 8, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) arrives at Los Angeles International Airport prior to Super Bowl LVI. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
