Bengals Checking Out Under-the-Radar Receiver at Western Michigan's Pro Day

Bengals Checking Out Under-the-Radar Wide Receiver at Western Michigan's Pro Day

This could be a nice value pick on day three of the draft
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals need help at wide receiver and they're getting an up close and personal look at one of the most under-the-radar prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

D'Wayne Eskridge caught the attention of NFL teams during the Senior Bowl in January. He's getting a shot to back it up on Thursday. There are 29 teams represented at Western Michigan's Pro Day, including the Bengals. 

Eskridge caught 33 passes for 768 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns last season. He also returned 17 kicks for 467 yards and one touchdown. He finished his college career with 121 receptions for 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns

He was a redshirt senior, so he just turned 24-years-old—the same age as Jessie Bates and Joe Burrow. 

Eskridge needs to show teams that he's ready to contribute right away. He doesn't have the benefit of time and/or age on his side. 

The Bengals will also be looking at offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, who's expected to be picked in rounds 5-7. 

