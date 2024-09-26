Cincinnati Bengals Continue to Deal With Defensive Line Injuries
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackles BJ Hill and Sheldon Rankins didn't practice again on Thursday.
Both veterans are dealing with hamstring injuries. Couple that with Trey Hendrickson missing practice due to an illness and it's reasonable to expect Cincinnati's defensive line to be shorthanded again on Sunday in Carolina.
The Bengals will have Kris Jenkins for a second-straight week, but their defensive interior will likely be without their two starters on Sunday.
