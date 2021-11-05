Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    It Doesn't Sound Like the Bengals Plan to Add Another Wide Receiver

    Two Pro Bowlers are on the market, but Cincinnati is content with their depth.
    CINCINNATI — Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson might be available, but don't expect the Bengals to make a run at either veteran wide receiver. 

    "I think that we've got a lit of really good depth there. I would have to imagine we got as good of depth there as there is in the league," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "Those guys have mostly been here for a long time. They can really jump in and play all three spots. I'm talking about the backup guys that don't play as much: Auden (Tate), Mike (Thomas), Trenton (Irwin), Trent (Taylor), Stanley (Morgan). Those guys practice all three spots, they know them all, they've been in the system, most of them for three years or more so we have a ton of confidence in that group."

    Beckham was released by the Browns on Friday and could be claimed by 31 other teams. Jackson cleared waivers and is a free agent. 

    It's easy to see why the Bengals would be interested in adding more speed on offense, but they already have an extremely talented "big three" at receiver with Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. 

    Oct 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) sign and trade jerseys after the game at Raymond James Stadium.
