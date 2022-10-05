Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins to improve to 2-2 on the season, but that didn't result in a big jump in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings.
Cincinnati is 13th this week after being ranked 12th in Week 3.
"Only three quarterback hits and one sack on Joe Burrow on Thursday, as the Bengals put on a performance most reminiscent of their 2021 run last week," Conor Orr wrote. "While Burrow is always decisive, he looked more willing to accept intermediate options, which led to some effective plays, like the quick game to Tee Higgins off the line."
The Bengals could make a big leap if they can beat the Ravens on the road this week. Baltimore is fifth in the rankings and the game is at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kickoff is at 8:20 ET. Check out SI's complete power rankings here.
