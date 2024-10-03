All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Getting Healthier in Trenches Ahead of AFC North Showdown With Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) chases Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) in the first quarter during a Week 16 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelersl, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defensive line is getting healthy at the right time.

Trey Hendrickson, BJ Hill, McKinnley Jackson and Myles Murphy practiced on Thursday for a second-straight session.

Hendrickson (stinger) didn't finish Sunday's game against Carolina, but is practicing and is on track to play against the Ravens. Meanwhile, Murphy and Jackson were both cleared for practice on Wednesday. Both guys spent the past four weeks on injured reserve.

Murphy is headed in the right direction and could play on Sunday. Will Jackson be activated? It's a bit more complicated—especially since the Bengals only have one open roster spot. Combine that with the fact that Jackson practiced on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 8 and the Bengals may want the rookie to go through another week of practice before playing in a game.

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins remains out with a hamstring injury. He continues to work on the rehab field.

The Bengals are getting healthy in the trenches, but cornerback Mike Hilton is injured. For the latest on the veteran, go here.

