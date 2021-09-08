Zac Taylor Wants to See PBS Full on Sunday: 'We're Going to Give the Fans Something to Cheer About'

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did something he rarely does on Wednesday. He ranted.

It won't make the next cut of all-time best press conference moments, but the third-year head coach made one thing clear: he thinks this year is different.

"We just want the Cincinnati Bengals to win, and I don't care who's responsible for it. It does not matter," Taylor said. "We want this city to be excited. Our team is certainly excited, and we want the stadium to match that enthusiasm that we have. That is going to be critical for us in Week 1."

Taylor is 6-25-1 since being named head coach in 2019. A lot of the personnel is different and there are plenty of young players to be excited about. From Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals believe they're poised to make a run.

Taylor talked for over a minute about why the team needed fans in the stands in Sunday's season opener against the Vikings.

"We have to give this city and this stadium something to cheer about, but we need that to come from them Week 1," Taylor said. "Pack this stadium. Be as loud as possible. There was very limited fans in the stands last year. So teams going on silent cadence was not a thing last year. Nobody had to do it. So you're practicing it for the first time this year in a lot of ways. So for us to get a home opener Week 1, with hopefully a fully packed stadium being as loud as they can possibly be on the first third-and-7 of the game, that means something that we were missing last year. Probably missing at the later part of the first year because we didn't win enough games. But it's 2021. It's a new year. We've got a new team. Our guys are fired up. We're going to be ready to play. We're going to give the fans something to cheer about. We need them to show up and be loud right from the get-go and match our enthusiasm because we're going to be excited."

Taylor sounds confident in himself and this team. If they do get off to a quick start this season, then maybe, just maybe, they can get back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Projected to Finish With Most Wins Since 2017

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Can Contain Minnesota's Offense

Previewing the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

Quinton Spain Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong

Ja'Marr Chase Confident, Despite Drop Issues

Pooka Williams Changes Number and Position Before Week 1

Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Season Opener

Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow Lead Way as Bengals Name Captains

Joe Burrow Says No Concerns About Left Knee

Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Remade Bengals Defense Looking to Show Improvement Against Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs Against Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Post Monster Numbers This Season

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook