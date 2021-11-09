Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Bengals Higher Than Expected in Week 10 Power Rankings

    Cincinnati enters the bye with a 5-4 record.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have lost two-straight games, but they're still in the top half of Sports Illustrated's Week 10 power rankings. 

    Cincinnati fell one spot from 13th to 14th following their blowout loss to the Browns.

    "Shockingly tough, savvy in free agency and the draft, the Bengals are reminiscent of what they were at the height of the Marvin Lewis/Duke Tobin era," Conor Orr wrote. "Joe Burrow looks as confident and poised as any quarterback in the NFL and Ja’Marr Chase has the pole position for Offensive Rookie of the Year. While they may not be quite ready to compete for the division, the Bengals will make life difficult for all those who aspire to do so, which is much more than we could have said about the Bengals during training camp."

    Orr was one of six MMQB writers to vote on the power rankings. Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Gary Gramling, Michael Rosenberg and Jenny Vrentas also voted. 

    The Ravens led the AFC North at No. 6, following by the Browns (8th). The Bengals barely edged out the Steelers, who are 15th, despite being in second place in the division. 

    Check out Sports Illustrated's full power rankings here.

    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
