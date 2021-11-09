Bengals Higher Than Expected in Week 10 Power Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have lost two-straight games, but they're still in the top half of Sports Illustrated's Week 10 power rankings.

Cincinnati fell one spot from 13th to 14th following their blowout loss to the Browns.

"Shockingly tough, savvy in free agency and the draft, the Bengals are reminiscent of what they were at the height of the Marvin Lewis/Duke Tobin era," Conor Orr wrote. "Joe Burrow looks as confident and poised as any quarterback in the NFL and Ja’Marr Chase has the pole position for Offensive Rookie of the Year. While they may not be quite ready to compete for the division, the Bengals will make life difficult for all those who aspire to do so, which is much more than we could have said about the Bengals during training camp."

Orr was one of six MMQB writers to vote on the power rankings. Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Gary Gramling, Michael Rosenberg and Jenny Vrentas also voted.

The Ravens led the AFC North at No. 6, following by the Browns (8th). The Bengals barely edged out the Steelers, who are 15th, despite being in second place in the division.

Check out Sports Illustrated's full power rankings here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook