Bengals Host Cincinnati Native Peyton Ramsey for Workout
CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out former Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey on Thursday according to Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.
The 23-year-old completed 172-of-282 (61%) of his passes last season for the Wildcats, finishing with 1,733 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Ramsey is a Cincinnati native. He graduated from Elder High School in 2016.
The Bengals met with Ramsey before the NFL Draft. He worked out for the Panthers during rookie minicamp, but Carolina didn't sign him.
If they Bengals Ramsey, he would join a quarterback room that includes Brandon Allen, Kyle Shurmur and Eric Dungey.
Allen is expected to be Joe Burrow's backup. Ramsey would likely compete with Shurmur and Dungey for a spot on the practice squad.
-----
-----
