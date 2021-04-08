Bengals in Indianapolis for Crucial Part of Pre-Draft Evaluations

The next few days are big for the top NFL Draft prospects

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and the rest of the NFL sent two representatives—one physician and one athletic trainer—to the medical combine in Indianapolis.

The next three days are arguably the most important part of the pre-draft evaluation process. Nearly 150 prospects will be in attendance according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Each player will undergo in-person medical exams and physicals. Half of the group will scan today and do their full exam Friday. The other half will scan on Friday and take their full physical exam on Saturday.

This is a crucial piece of the pre-draft evaluation. Medical concerns can cause a player to drop or even be removed from a teams draft board.

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson is in Indianapolis. He's one of the many Bengals potential draft targets that could rise or fall based on his physical.

Dickerson suffered a torn ACL in December and has had multiple injuries in the past. He's considered one the best interior offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft when healthy.

Most of the top prospects are in Indianapolis. This is the part of the pre-draft process that the public doesn't see and it could have a big impact on the Bengals' final prospect rankings.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts



Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook