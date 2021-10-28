Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Trey Hendrickson, Chris Evans and Auden Tate

    The Bengals are dealing with a few injuries this week.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are relatively healthy going into Sunday's matchup against the Jets. 

    Running back Chris Evans (hamstring) didn't practice for a second-straight day. He could be out this week. 

    "We will ease him through the week. We want to be careful with him," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He keeps trying to fight through it. We’ll be careful with him. He will not practice today."

    Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was limited again on Thursday with a shoulder issue. He's expected to play against the Jets. 

    Defensive end Khalid Kareem is trending in the right direction and could be activated ahead of Sunday's game. He suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and hasn't gotten on the field this season.

    Center Trey Hopkins didn't practice on Wednesday, but was limited on Thursday. He'll start for the Bengals on Sunday in New York. Wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh) was also limited. 

    Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

    image003 (38)

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91)reacts to the missed field goal attempt by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
