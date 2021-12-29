Injury Roundup: The Latest on Logan Wilson, Khalid Kareem and Cam Sample

Cincinnati needs one more win to clinch the AFC North division title.

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson returned to practice on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has missed three-straight games with a shoulder injury, but was able to suit up and could play on Sunday against the Chiefs.

He started to feel better and better, really over the last 48 hours. We're gonna get him out there today and let him take that step and see how he feels throughout the week."

Wilson practiced in full on Wednesday, which is a good sign for his chances of playing against the Chiefs.

Khalid Kareem (concussion) returned to practice after being out last week.

Rookie defensive end Cam Sample didn't suit up on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Jalen Davis was also out with an ankle issue.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

