Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Logan Wilson, Khalid Kareem and Cam Sample

    Cincinnati needs one more win to clinch the AFC North division title.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson returned to practice on Wednesday. 

    The 25-year-old has missed three-straight games with a shoulder injury, but was able to suit up and could play on Sunday against the Chiefs. 

    He started to feel better and better, really over the last 48 hours. We're gonna get him out there today and let him take that step and see how he feels throughout the week."

    Wilson practiced in full on Wednesday, which is a good sign for his chances of playing against the Chiefs. 

    Khalid Kareem (concussion) returned to practice after being out last week. 

    Rookie defensive end Cam Sample didn't suit up on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Jalen Davis was also out with an ankle issue.

    Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

    image003 (54)

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

    Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

    Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

    Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Read More

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Jessie Bates, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Baltimore ravens
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Logan Wilson, Khalid Kareem and Cam Sample

    12 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Wins Another Award Following Record-Setting Performance

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Jessie Bates Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Ravens

    1 hour ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Logan Wilson to Practice, Could Play on Sunday Against Chiefs

    7 minutes ago
    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Insider Offers Up Huge Praise for Joe Burrow, Compares Him to NFL Legend

    4 hours ago
    Germaine Pratt, George Kittle
    News

    Bengals Place Another Starter on COVID List, Veteran Lineman Cleared for Practice

    6 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

    7 hours ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    7 hours ago