Bengals Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made a bunch of moves in free agency, but how much better are they?

Cincinnati is ranked 31st in Sports Illustrated's first power rankings since the start of the new league year. Only Houston (32nd) is ranked lower.

"Riley Reiff, Chidobe Awuzie and Trey Hendrickson are the big adds this offseason, but don’t go nearly far enough to address the Bengals’ glaring needs," Conor Orr wrote. "Also, with Awuzie and Hendrickson, did they acquire players who were possibly not as good as the ones they just let go? That seems to be a recurring problem in Cincinnati."

The Bengals need to add a starting right guard and another edge rusher in free agency. If they do that, then there's a path to them being much improved in 2021.

Unfortunately, there aren't many starting right guards available. Trai Turner and Larry Warford top the list.

Wide receiver is also a need, but they haven't shown much interest in bringing in a veteran since flirting with Kenny Golladay last week.

The Browns were the highest-ranked AFC North team (4th). The Steelers (6th) and the Ravens (7th) weren't far behind.

Check out Orr's complete rankings here.

