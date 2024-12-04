All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Showdown vs Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (36) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (36) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed kicker Evan McPherson on injured reserve. That means he's out at least four games and could miss the rest of the 2024 season.

McPherson suffered a groin injury in Cincinnati's 44-38 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Bengals also signed kicker Cade York to the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Andrew Stueber to the active roster.

Look for York to kick on Monday night against the Cowboys. Stueber gives them another option in the trenches with Orlando Brown Jr. trying to play through an injury.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle.

