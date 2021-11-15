Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Following Bye Week

    Cincinnati travels to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed safety Michael J. Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad on Monday afternoon. 

    The eight-year veteran signed with Cincinnati on Oct. 5. He's spent time with the 49ers, Dolphins, Giants and Texans. 

    Thomas has 281 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 97 career games. 

    The Bengals also signed linebacker Austin Calitro to the practice squad. The 27-year-old spent time with the Bengals during the 2020 offseason. 

    Calitro has appeared in 42 career games since signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2017. 

    He has also spent time with the 49ers, Seahawks, Browns, Jaguars, Broncos and Bears.

    Adding Calitro makes sense with second-year linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

    Cincinnati also placed tight end Mitchell Wilcox on the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List. 

