Cincinnati Bengals Make Roster Move, Intriguing Rookie Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released veteran running back Zack Moss.
The veteran suffered a broken neck last season and was unable to recover. It's unfortunate news.
Moss ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last year before suffering a season-ending neck injury. He also had 23 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown. The Bengals re-worked his contract earlier this offseason, but health got in the way of him making the team.
The Bengals will lean on Chase Brown at running back this season with Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks also in the mix.
Positive Update
The good news is rookie center Seth McLaughlin passed his physical and is cleared for practice. The undrafted rookie out of Ohio State is hoping to make the roster. He went undrafted after suffering a torn Achilles in November.
The Bengals believe he could have a bright future in Cincinnati. McLaughlin joins a center room that includes Ted Karras, Matt Lee and Andrew Raym.
