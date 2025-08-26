Cincinnati Bengals Placing Safety on Injured Reserve to Begin 2025 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are placing safety Daijahn Anthony on injured reserve to start the 2025 NFL season. Anthony suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
"Bengals S Daijahn Anthony is headed to injured reserve with a hamstring injury," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted on X. "Not expected to miss much time, but he’ll start the season on IR."
Cincinnati has largely stayed healthy this preseason, with Anthony the only real notable player to start the season on IR so far.
“I thought we got all the work done that we needed to do. I really feel good," Taylor said about the preseason. "I like where we are from a health standpoint. I like where we are from an install standpoint. Our key guys understand what we’re trying to get and what our intent is. So, I feel really good about where we are as a football team right now. We’ll get a chance next week with the bonus week to get a head start on Cleveland.”
Cincinnati kicks off the 2025 season next Sunday against the Browns.
