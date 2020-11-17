SI.com
Bengals Fall in Power Rankings For Second-Straight Week

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were crushed by the undefeated Steelers 36-10 on Sunday. 

Zac Taylor is still looking for his first road win since being named head coach in 2019. Despite their struggles, they're hoping the right the ship this week against Washington. 

"We didn't play good enough football in any phase to win that game. You can't spend all week talking about it and being pissed off at yourself about things you did," Taylor said. "You have to move on from it quickly, because we have a good football team in Washington coming up this week. They're getting better every week they play. So you have to put this thing to bed and move on and focus on Washington. When you lose a divisional game on the road and you're mad, because it's not the way you envisioned it happening you just can't dwell on it too long and let it extend into the week and then you lose focus on what's important - this next football game." 

The 2-6-1 Bengals fell from No. 25 to No. 26 in Sports Illustrated's Week 11 power rankings. The Steelers jumped the Chiefs for the first spot following their blowout win. 

Washington is ranked 29th. They host Cincinnati on Sunday. 

The Bengals have matchups against Washington, the Giants and Cowboys over the next month. If they can handle business in those matchups, then they'll likely move up in the rankings. 

A second-half run would take some pressure off of Taylor, who is 1-9 against AFC North opponents in two seasons. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here! 

