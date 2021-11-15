Bengals in Rare Company in Wacky AFC Conference

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Bengals One of Just Two AFC Teams to Post Winning Record Against Teams With Winning Record

    Cincinnati enters Week 11 with a 5-4 record.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 5-4 and in third place in the AFC North going into Sunday's game against the Raiders. 

    Cincinnati is just one game behind first place Baltimore in the standings. 

    They have wins over the Ravens and the Steelers, which puts them in a rare category in the suddenly average AFC. 

    There are only two teams in the conference that currently have a winning record against winning teams in the AFC: the Titans (4-1) and the Bengals (2-1). 

    The Bengals play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Both teams are 5-4 on the season and in the thick of the playoff race. 

    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (center)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) dives for a ball fumbled by Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. The browns recovered the ball on the play. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) smiles at Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) after a catch during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    Andrew Billings
