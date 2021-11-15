Bengals in Rare Company in Wacky AFC Conference

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 5-4 and in third place in the AFC North going into Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Cincinnati is just one game behind first place Baltimore in the standings.

They have wins over the Ravens and the Steelers, which puts them in a rare category in the suddenly average AFC.

There are only two teams in the conference that currently have a winning record against winning teams in the AFC: the Titans (4-1) and the Bengals (2-1).

The Bengals play the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Both teams are 5-4 on the season and in the thick of the playoff race.

