Cincinnati re-signed a familiar face on Monday.

Bengals Re-Sign Drue Chrisman, Release Cornerback Holton Hill
CINCINNATI — The Bengals re-signed punter Drue Chrisman to the practice squad on Monday afternoon. They also released cornerback Holton Hill.
The team signed Hill on Friday just in case they needed an extra cornerback for Sunday's game in Denver.
Chrisman has had multiple stints on the Bengals' practice squad this season. He signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in May.
