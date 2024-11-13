Cincinnati Bengals Rise in Power Rankings, Despite Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 35-34 in Week 10, but that didn't prevent them from moving up from No. 15 to No. 14 in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings.
"I suppose we still can’t quit the Bengals and rightfully so," Conor Orr wrote. "Their offense is among the best in the league and their personnel-tattered defense is among the worst. The Bengals were active at the trade deadline, still have Dallas, Tennessee, Cleveland and Pittsburgh remaining on the schedule and a long rest before a gigantic prime-time game against the Chargers that will likely turn the lights out on their season—or finally justify our desire to keep them on."
The Bengals play the Chargers on Sunday night. A win would give them another AFC victory and send them into the bye week on a high note. If they lose, a 4-7 hole might be too deep to climb out of—even for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
