Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should claim recently released tight end Greg Dulcich.
The Broncos waived the former third round pick on Monday.
Dulcich, 24, appeared in 16 games over the past three seasons, posting 41 catches for 464 yards and two touchdowns.
He had 33 receptions for 411 yards and two scores as a rookie. He's only appeared in six games over the past two years. Couple that with a regime change and it's easy to see why Dulcich may just need a change of scenery.
After losing Erick All for the season to a torn ACL, the Bengals should put in a waiver claim on Dulcich. They're 10th in waiver priority.
The Bengals' tight end room is pretty full even without All, but Dulcich could certainly push Tanner McLachlan and Tanner Hudson as a receiving threat.
The Bengals play the Broncos in Week 17.
