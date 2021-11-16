Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Bengals Hold Firm in Power Rankings Following Bye Week

    Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't move up or down in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings following the bye week. 

    Cincinnati is 14th, which ranks third in the AFC North and is exactly where they were in the rankings following their Week 9 loss to Cleveland

    "The bye week was well-timed for the Bengals, who looked like they needed a break after back-to-back losses to the Jets and the Browns," Jenny Vrentas wrote. "The bye week also brought good news for them in the AFC North race, with both the Ravens and Browns losing and the Steelers tying."

    The Ravens are eighth in the rankings, the Browns are 12th and the Steelers are 16th. 

    Check out Sports Illustrated's complete Week 11 power rankings here.

