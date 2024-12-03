All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Sticking With Cody Ford at Left Guard Moving Forward

The Bengals' search for quality offensive line play continues.

James Rapien

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) moves out to pass as guard Cody Ford (61) and guard Cordell Volson (67) provide coverage against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals benched Cordell Volson in favor of Cody Ford on Sunday against the Steelers.

Cincinnati lost 44-38, but head coach Zac Taylor was pleased with Ford's performance at left guard.

"That was an opportunity that Cody has earned. And you know, he's played well stepping in at left tackle, well enough to get an opportunity to be one of the five linemen that walk on the field," Taylor said on Monday. "It was probably more about Cody than anything else."

Does Taylor feel good about the change moving forward?

"I do," he said bluntly.

It'll be interesting to see how the Bengals handle things with Orlando Brown Jr. dealing with a lingering injury and the possibility of him not being 100% at any point over the next five weeks.

Will Ford stay at left guard if Brown is out? Will he move back to left tackle? Could Devin Cochran get a chance at left tackle?

There are plenty of questions that will have to be answered if Brown misses time, but the Bengals weren't satisfied with Volson's performance and liked what they saw from Ford.

We'll see if they continue to make changes and tweaks to the lineup after losing their third-straight game to the Steelers in Week 13.

Published
